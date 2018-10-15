Cat saved owner's life after detecting she had breast cancer

There may be some research claiming that your effortlessly adorable cat might be plotting to kill you in your sleep, while there's also this cat that saved her owner's life from the risk of breast cancer - twice!

Meet Missy, a moggy cat owned by Angela Tinning.

Finance Officer Angela Tinning from Lemington, Newcastle, in North East England knew how unaffectionate her cat is. That's why it was such a big deal when Missy started showering her with attention and pawing at her breasts. The needle-like pain in her chest prompted her to see the doctor. After that, she was advised to undergo an operation to remove the pre-cancerous cells growing in her breasts.

But two years later, Missy started behaving oddly around her again and this time she was told that she would need a mastectomy - a surgery to remove the breast - because she had breast cancer. In an interview with Metro, Tinning said: "I had heard of dogs having an instinct that their owner was poorly but never heard of cats, but something was just not right."

"My cat is not loving and is quite feisty so it was quite strange behaviour. She was lying on my chest and was touching the same area as before. 'I thought I'm not leaving this at all. I went to the doctors and they carried out a biopsy," she added.

Luckily, the cancer was spotted early. If Missy didn't start acting strangely, Tinning wouldn't even figure it out herself.

ALSO READ: Japan to use cancer-sniffing dogs to help early detection

Tinning, who nominated Missy for the Hero Cat award at the National Cat Awards, said: "There was nothing there at all. When Missy jumped on my chest that was my indication."

"If I had waited it would probably have been a tumour that you could feel and probably would be over a very, very large area. I don't think if it was for her, I would have gone for a long, long time."

Right now, Tinning is busy raising money for Breast Cancer Care and will hold a Big Pink party in October.

"Breast Cancer Care is such an amazing charity, and the care, support and information they gave me was invaluable. Big or small, the money you raise through your Big Pink party will help Breast Cancer Care to transform the lives of people affected by the disease, like me."