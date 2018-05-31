Caught in a pile-up: Sydney valet parks Porsche under SUV

May 31, 2018

SYDNEY - A valet at Sydney's Hyatt Regency hotel had a bad day at work on Thursday after he accidentally parked a Porsche Carrera underneath another vehicle.

While attempting to park the Porsche, the car reportedly accelerated and ended up under an orange sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Police were called to the hotel to cut out the driver, who was unharmed, as onlookers were treated to the comical sight of the black soft-top Porsche squashed under the larger vehicle.

"When I first saw this, I thought that it was being shot for a TV show or a movie, but apparently it's real," said bystander Jonathan Bayle.

So yeah . . . This just happened in front of me at work. Saw it all happen. Valet couldn’t handle the Porsche #repairingdoor #carsmash #carcrash #valet #sydney #sydneyaustralia #hyatt

Police rescue lifted the SUV to remove the Porsche with its hood crumpled, out from under it.

The investigation into how the accident occurred is ongoing.

 

