Celebrity cosmetic surgeon in Brazil vanishes after patient dies

Celebrity cosmetic surgeon in Brazil vanishes after patient dies
PHOTO: Facebook
AFP
Jul 18, 2018

RIO DE JANEIRO - A Brazilian celebrity butt-enhancement surgeon called Dr. Bumbum has gone on the run following the death of a patient just hours after undergoing cosmetic surgery at his home in Rio de Janeiro.

Denis Furtado was considered capable of performing magic on women's bodies, in particular their bottoms, and became known throughout the country for his expertise.

The 45-year-old's Instagram account belies his popularity with 650,000 followers.

But now he is wanted by police after Lilian Quezia Calixto died just hours after a butt enlargement procedure at his home in the swanky Barra de Tijuca neighbourhood.

Calixto had travelled 2,000km from her home in Cuiaba to see the surgeon to the stars.

But following the controversial injection of acrylic glass filler, Calixto started feeling ill.

Upon arriving at hospital on Sunday, she was suffering from a racing heart-beat and hypertension, and after four heart attacks she died.

Soon after, Furtado disappeared and is now wanted for homicide and criminal association, while his girlfriend, who some media claim was also his assistant, has been detained.

Hoje me perguntaram sobre essa #bioplastiadegluteos realizada no ano passado. Menina de 18 anos, sem flacidez, pouca #celulite, buscava apenas, se é que podemos dizer apenas, remodelar seu formato, levantar e aumentar os glúteos. Pouca reparação, difere

Hoje me perguntaram sobre essa #bioplastiadegluteos realizada no ano passado. Menina de 18 anos, sem flacidez, pouca #celulite, buscava apenas, se é que podemos dizer apenas, remodelar seu formato, levantar e aumentar os glúteos. Pouca reparação, diferente de outros glúteos que me buscam para consertar defeitos oriundos de #autolipoenxertia (aplicação de gordura) e prótese de silicone. Assim, com um glúteo adolescente quase perfeito e com mínimo sinal de homer (flacidez), pude usar nessa #bioplastia apenas 300 ml de #biossimetric #pmma e obter esse formato arredondado, empinado e com tamanho muito satisfatório, com consistência ao toque muito natural e firme. Mais uma vez um relato de estudo de sucesso da #medicinaestetica e #gluteoplastia, provando seus excelentes resultados, imediatos e definitivos, mais seguros e garantidos que qualquer outro em estética na nossa opinião. No aniversário dessa bioplastia, o parabéns é para todos nós! Saúde e Beleza sempre! Abraços, #DrDenisFurtado #nutrologia #ortomolecular #endocrinologia #modulaçãohormonal #implanteshormonais #emagrecimento #estetica #bioplastiafacial #bioplastiadenariz #bioplastiadecoxas #bioplastiadepanturrilhas

A post shared by Dr. Denis Furtado (@drdenisfurtado) on

The news has caused shock waves throughout the industry - Brazil is second only to the United States for the number of plastic surgeries carried out.

The Brazilian Plastic Surgery Society (SBPC) was quick to denounce Furtado, saying "the growing invasion of non-specialists in the specialty has provoked more and more fatalities like this one."

"You cannot perform plastic surgery inside an apartment. Many people are selling a dream, a fantasy to patients in an unethical way and people, weakened, are often attracted to low prices, without considering whether or not the conditions are adequate," SBPC president Niveo Steffen told AFP.

Steffen said the injection of synthetic biopolymers or polymers, like acrylic glass, is very dangerous and has caused dozens of deaths among women in Latin America, especially in Venezuela.

He said Furtado's case demonstrates the "trivialisation of cosmetic procedures by unspecialized professionals, who often aren't doctors and are putting people at risk."

According to the G1 internet site, Furtado has been charged by police four times for illegally practicing medicine and crimes against consumers.

More about

Plastic surgery / Aesthetic treatment
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement