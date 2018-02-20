Chicken shortage shuts hundreds of KFC stores in UK

Chicken shortage shuts hundreds of KFC stores in UK
PHOTO: AFP
AFP
Feb 20, 2018

US fast-food chain KFC said Monday it had shut hundreds of UK stores as German delivery supplier DHL left them short of fowl and customers without their "fried chicken fix".

KFC said that more than 700 of its 900 UK-wide chicken shops had been forced to close since the weekend, while others were offering a downsized menu or shorter opening hours.

"We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had a couple of teething problems -- getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex," KFC said in a statement.

on Twitter

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix -- we're really sorry about that," the company added.

DHL said in a separate statement that it was working to resolve the problem.

on Twitter

More about

KFC chicken
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement