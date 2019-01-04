China confirms US trade talks in Beijing next week

China confirms US trade talks in Beijing next week
PHOTO: Reuters
Zhou Xin
South China Morning Post
Jan 04, 2019

China on Friday confirmed that a vice ministerial level delegation from the United States will visit Beijing next week for "proactive and constructive talks" to flesh out agreements reached between President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump in Argentina last month.

The talks on January 7-8 will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two the countries over trade since Xi and Trump agreed a 90-day truce in Buenos Aires on December 1.

Deputy US trade representative Jeffrey Gerrish will lead the American delegation, China's Ministry of Commerce said.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

