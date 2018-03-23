China 'would fight to the end' in any US trade war, says embassy

US President Donald Trump holds a signed memorandum on intellectual property tariffs on high-tech goods from China, at the White House in Washington on March 22, 2018.

WASHINGTON: China is "strongly disappointed" in US President Donald Trump's decision to launch trade sanctions against Beijing but will not recoil from a trade war with the United States, the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Thursday.

"If a trade war were initiated by the US, China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures," the embassy said in a statement.

Trump announced a consultation period for up to $60 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods and directed the US Treasury Department to develop US investment restrictions on China.

Below is the statement issued by the embassy:

"The United States persisted in conducting the "301 investigation" and announced relevant trade measures, ignoring rational voices, and in disregard of the mutually-beneficial nature of China-US trade relations and the consensus reached by the two countries of managing differences constructively through consultations.

It is a typical unilateral trade protectionist action. China is strongly disappointed and firmly opposes such an action.

Bearing in mind the principles of mutual respect and win-win co-operation, China has demonstrated sincerity in making reasonable suggestions to the US, and has made great efforts to address the current trade imbalance between China and the US

China does not want a trade war with anyone. But China is not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war. China is confident and capable of facing any challenge.

If a trade war were initiated by the US, China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures.

The actions undertaken by the US are self-defeating. They will directly harm the interests of US consumers, companies, and financial markets. They also jeopardize international trade order and world economic stability.

We urge the US to cease and desist, make cautious decisions, and avoid placing China-US trade relations in danger with the purpose of hurting others that eventually end up hurting itself. "