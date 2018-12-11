This Christmas tree made from cardboard boxes will lighten up your mood

When someone asks you to "think outside the box", it means you have to think differently or seek alternatives or unconventional solutions to any given situation. And instead of getting "boxed up," this well-known phrase-especially in the business world-helps us to be more creative and encourages us not to settle for mediocrity.

And this time, somebody took the "think outside the box" phrase literally!

While most households are probably guilty of storing cardboard boxes in their attic, basement, and/or garage, why not unleash everyone's inner resourcefulness and creativity by turning these stacked boxes into postcards, drink coasters, gift bags, and Christmas tree!

A Christmas tree made from cardboard boxes may sound amazing, but it surely requires a ton of patience. However, a Facebook user named John Infante successfully crafted a DIY Christmas tree just by using pieces of cardboard boxes. Infante explained that the "Yule-tree" will be submitted as his entry to a recycling competition.

Photo: Facebook/John Infante

According to Infante, the pieces of boxes glued together in a circular motion represents the flowing water of the historic Pasig River. While the miniature houses stand for the healthy and happy community by which the creator believes in.

"As a community, we can bring life again to the Pasig River," he said.

Infante uploaded on his Facebook account the finished product called "Puno ng Pasig (Tree of Pasig)" that gained a lot of praises from the netizens.

We live in a world where some of us don't really care about proper waste management. Good thing, there are people like Infante, who still practices "The Three R's (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle)." Through that effort, we are not only helping in cutting down the amount of waste that we throw away, but we are also protecting the environment.