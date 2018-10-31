Couple who died in Yosemite National Park fell while apparently taking selfie

LOS ANGELES - An Indian couple who fell to their deaths in California's Yosemite National Park were apparently taking a selfie, according to a family member and media reports.
Mr Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Ms Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, died last week after falling from Taft Point - a popular overlook at the park that does not have a railing - and their bodies were recovered by park rangers last Thursday.
Mr Viswanath's brother told local media in India that he believes the couple were taking a selfie when the tragedy happened.
The pair, who lived in the United States, were travel enthusiasts and had a blog called "Holidays and Happily Ever Afters" that chronicled their adventures.
In a recent Instagram post, Ms Moorthy posted a photo of her sitting on the edge of the Grand Canyon and reflected about the "dare devilry" of taking pictures from dangerous locations.
"Is our life worth just one photo?" she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES ??? 😛 ... Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.😶Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later😉) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰and skyscrapers🌆, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠️ Is our life just worth one photo? ... When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south 😱 from a skyscraper, let’s remember to save that in our core memory 🧠 and not the memory dump 🛢(I am still on the Inside Out 🎬 train y'all 😬) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot🙄 I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this 🤦♀️ and if I didn’t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu 🤭 with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post. ... Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our “numbers” to be transparent and honest, shall we?🤗 None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas.💕✨ ... Still there?👀 Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? 🍕 What about a unicorn ice-cream 🦄 🍦 with some Disney-approved cotton candy 🍭🍬 and pixie dust infused sprinkles 🧚♀️ if…..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin’ proud of being candid and real AF in social media? 😎 ... PS - Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply • • • #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight
A post shared by
TravelCreatives❤️Minaxi+Vishnu (@holidaysandhappilyeverafters) on Mar 28, 2018 at 8:45am PDT
The last image of Ms Moorthy before she died is thought to have been a selfie taken by another couple, where she can be seen in the background.
The authorities said park officials were investigating the deaths and the probe could take several days.
The couple fell almost 245m in an area surrounded by steep terrain, and rescuers had to use a helicopter to recover the bodies.
View this post on Instagram
SWIPE RIGHT TO SEE SOME EPICNESS 🤘 FROM #WOMENSMARCHONNYC ... You know when I said I have a thing for badass 👊Wonder(ful) Women? Yesterday, I decided to be one myself and participated in the #WomensMarch here. I went alone and was on the verge of a meltdown 😶 for the first few minutes since everyone had their own squad and a tad reserved to accept this pink haired girlie 💕👩 but then I met my SISTERHOOD and I came back with a fiery tribe 🔥to dance with and mad memories to die for ✨ ... It is ironical like @gloriasteinem said, the moment a woman chooses to behave like a full-human-being, she gets into a hell lotta troubles,😏and from yesterday my sisterhood and I, we have been subjected to a lot of “trolls” and controversies from people who couldn't care less about all this.🙄Let me help you here.🤗 〰️ WHY are we doing this and WHO are we doing this for⁉️ ... 🔻We want the society to RESPECT OUR CHOICES. Treat us like a FULL HUMAN BEING. We love being a Mother/Wife/Chef but we do not want it to be FORCED on us. 〰️ 🔻Many women are labeled and objectified and not treated as INDIVIDUALS.We want to end that. 〰️ 🔻As much as we love our near and dear ones and would even die for them, we do NOT exist solely for EVERYBODY ELSE’S PURPOSE. 〰️ 🔻Like many trailblazing visionaries and virtuosos did before us and still doing, if THEY had not marched for us, we would probably still forced to be with shaven heads and slaving for someone else. 〰️ 🔻So it all boils down to #pinkpositivelight “RESPECT MY EXISTENCE OR EXPECT MY RESISTANCE” (@royabab 😍) 〰️〰️〰️ 🔴 Also, Feminism is NOT equal ❌ to Men-Hating. If anything we love and respect the men(those who return the feelings i.e.) in our life and again like Gloria said, “A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men.” ... Please feel free to agree/disagree with these ideologies in comments and I will be more than happy to contribute to it💕 • • • #TogetherWeRise #TimesUp #NotOnOurWatch #NeverthelessShePersisted #DefineFeminism #GurlsTalk #WonderWomen #DameTravelerConnection #DameTraveler #SheisNotLost #TimeOutNewYork #seeyourcity #TheWeekOnInstagram
A post shared by
TravelCreatives❤️Minaxi+Vishnu (@holidaysandhappilyeverafters) on Jan 21, 2018 at 12:01pm PST
Some 260 people died worldwide in recent years while taking selfies, according to a study published earlier this month in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.
Most of the deaths took place in India, where 159 selfie deaths have been reported since 2011, the study said.
View this post on Instagram
Heylooow incredible people of the Instagram world! 🤗Just wanted to let you all know that this account "minaxivishnu" is renamed to “HolidaysandHappilyEverAfters” , in sync with our brand new blog ✨ ... Most of you already know this mermaid-haired wanderess Minaxi and her captain Vishnu, but in case some of you missed, we are an NYC based gypsy couple 👫“Consumed by Wanderlust 🌍, Compelled by Adventures 🚎and Conviction in HappilyEverAfters” 💕 I, Minaxi looove to waltz with words 🎶🖋 and will remain the high-spirited story-teller at our blog and all social media, while Vishnu is the go-to “techie-in-residence” 💻⚙️. He is also the head photographer 📸of most our pretty pics! (aided and abetted by his mermaid of course 😉) ... Diagnosed with the curious case of interminable travel bug🗺, as we wander around the world we absolutely love sharing our adventures with this community 🤗, and each and every single comment and conversation we share with all of you undeniably makes us a helluva happy bunny 😍🐰 ... As much as all social media uses the word followers/subscribers, we hate it 😑and would rather use the word friends or even family, as some of you have quite made a habit of warming the cockles of our heart 💖😇 Sooo, welcome aboard all you dear fabulous friends 🤗and wander 🌍with us in our happy place of HolidaysAndHappilyEverAfters 😊 • • • #travelblog #travelblogger #traveldiaries #newblog #travelogue #expatblogger #blogging #femaletravelbloggers #darlingescapes #sheexplores #welivetoexplore #maketimetoseetheworld #lifewelltravelled #exploringglobe #letsgoeverywhere #instatravel #mytravelaffairs #travelcouple #newyorkcity #nyc_instagram #newyorklike #ig_nycity #igersofnyc #newyork_ig #nyc_highlights #nyc_explorers #timessquare #streetsofnewyork #timeoutnewyork #timeoutsociety
A post shared by
TravelCreatives❤️Minaxi+Vishnu (@holidaysandhappilyeverafters) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT
