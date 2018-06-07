Crocodile kills pastor baptising people in lake

A pastor suffered at the deadly jaws of a crocodile while conducting a baptism for a number of followers in a southern Ethiopia lake.

Eighty people were gathered at Lake Abaya, located near the town of Arba Minch, on Sunday morning to undergo the rite of baptism from Protestant pastor Docho Eshete, BBC reports.

After baptizing the first person and moving on to the next individual, a crocodile reportedly jumped out of the water and mauled the pastor. His followers could only watch helplessly in horror as Eshete suffered fatal injuries on his legs, back and hands.

The most that fishermen could do was use nets to keep the body from being dragged away by the crocodile into Ethiopia’s second largest lake.

The scenic Lake Abaya is characterized by its reddish-brown waters. Its substantial crocodile population is prone to attacking humans and animals because of few fishes in its waters, as per travel guide the Lonely Planet.