Daily roundup: Controversial Namewee returns with pig-themed CNY video - and other top stories today
PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Namewee
AsiaOne
Jan 21, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Controversial Namewee returns with pig-themed Chinese New Year video

Winner of a Malaysian beauty contest Haneesya Hanee has lost her title after a video emerged online apparently showing her and her fellow finalists partying at a nightclub. The 19-year-old appealed to the public to stop... » READ MORE

2. Singapore student takes on Mahathir at Oxford Union

Photo: Darrion Mohan

A Singapore student at Oxford University took on Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad last Friday, asking the elder statesman candid questions on the prickly diplomatic relations between the two countries... » READ MORE

3. Video shows how SUV plunged into sea after collision with car on Penang bridge


Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

The missing driver of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that plunged into the sea following a collision with another car on the Penang Bridge is believed to be Moey Yun Peng, a 20-year-old college student from Taman Kempas, Butterworth.... » READ MORE

4. These pig-themed luxury items are making Chinese shoppers snort

Photo: Givenchy

Another Chinese New Year, another zodiac-themed collection from luxury fashion brands. So far, the items have left people squealing, but not in delight... » READ MORE

