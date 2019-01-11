Daily roundup: Family finds 3m-long python in toilet, then struggles to find help - and other top stories today

Jan 11, 2019

1. Panic as family finds 3m-long python in toilet, then struggles to find agency to help remove snake​

When his wife's screams woke him up at 6.45am, he found a slithery intruder in their Housing Board maisonette in Eunos... » READ MORE

2. Entire Singapore gets Gojek yesterday: Here's how my ride with them went​


Photo: The Straits Times

Yesterday's announcement meant that Gojek was giving immediate access to all customers throughout Singapore. Previously, only DBS/POSB customers had priority access to the app... » READ MORE

3. Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu rants about mystery man in Facebook post​


Photo: Facebook/Vivian Hsu

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu is known to enjoy good ties with many people in the entertainment industry, so it was a surprise to her fans when she flew into a rare rage on social media... » READ MORE

4. No Li Chun during Year of the Pig​


Photo: The Straits Times

If you have been holding on to cash and waiting to deposit it during the Chinese New Year period, take note... » READ MORE

