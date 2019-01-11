Daily roundup: Family finds 3m-long python in toilet, then struggles to find help - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Panic as family finds 3m-long python in toilet, then struggles to find agency to help remove snake
When his wife's screams woke him up at 6.45am, he found a slithery intruder in their Housing Board maisonette in Eunos... » READ MORE
2. Entire Singapore gets Gojek yesterday: Here's how my ride with them went
Yesterday's announcement meant that Gojek was giving immediate access to all customers throughout Singapore. Previously, only DBS/POSB customers had priority access to the app... » READ MORE
3. Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu rants about mystery man in Facebook post
Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu is known to enjoy good ties with many people in the entertainment industry, so it was a surprise to her fans when she flew into a rare rage on social media... » READ MORE
4. No Li Chun during Year of the Pig
If you have been holding on to cash and waiting to deposit it during the Chinese New Year period, take note... » READ MORE