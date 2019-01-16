Daily roundup: Hong Kong's cookies and biscuits found to contain chemicals linked to cancer - and other top stories today

10 of the products that were tested as part of the watchdog's investigation.

1. Hong Kong's bakers told to switch up ingredients after cookies and biscuits found to contain chemicals linked to cancer

Hong Kong's consumer watchdog has asked bakeries to change the ingredients used to make cookies and biscuits, after at least 50 types sold in the city were found to contain... » READ MORE

2. No tanks! HDB flat owner asked to remove glass fish tank installed on his doorstep

The Housing Board said that the tank would have to be removed as its position along a common corridor poses safety concerns that "could potentially lead to injuries or fatalities".Photo: The Straits Times

A Tampines Street 41 resident who converted the doorstep of his property into a fish tank for his koi carp has been asked to remove the unusual structure... » READ MORE

3. Malaysia's Prince Charming sets hearts aflutter

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

It is not just the new Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Abdullah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah who is in the news. His younger brother, Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Mua'adzam Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah has also caught the attention - thanks to his... » READ MORE

4. Lucky punter wins $9.58m in Jan 14 Toto draw

The 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry ticket was bought at the Singapore Pools outlet at Block 8 Empress Road.

Photo: Shin Min Daily News​

One lucky punter won about $9.58 million from Monday's (Jan 14) Toto draw after buying the ticket from an outlet near... » READ MORE