Daily roundup: Hotel cleaner in HK arrested after tourist killed by falling window - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hotel cleaner arrested after pedestrian killed by falling window on busy Hong Kong street

A Hong Kong cleaner was arrested on Monday after a 24-year-old mainland Chinese woman was killed by a falling window from a 16th floor hotel room in the city's busy shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui... » READ MORE

2. Old video of Whitley secondary school teacher manhandling student surfaces

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook/Rilek1Corner

A September 2018 clip of a teacher manhandling a student at Whitley secondary school went viral after first appearing on Sunday (Jan 20). In it, a female teacher is seen grabbing the shirt of a male student and attempting to drag him out of his seat... » READ MORE

3. Chinese actor caught up in 'break-up fee' blackmail row



Photo: South China Morning Post

The wife of one of China's most popular actors has broken her silence over a case of alleged blackmail, accusing a woman claiming to be her husband's former girlfriend of demanding "tens of millions of yuan" to break up with him... » READ MORE

4. Bill Gates caught falling in line for burger at fast food joint

Photo: Facebook/ Mike Galos

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates proved that being a billionaire does not exempt him from falling in line to grab a burger at a fast food joint in Washington, United States... » READ MORE