Daily roundup: O-level students set new pass record - and other top stories today

Daily roundup: O-level students set new pass record - and other top stories today
Hai Sing Catholic School students reacting as they collect their O Level results in the school hall on Jan 14, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
AsiaOne
Jan 15, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. O-level students set new pass record in 2018

Students who sat last year's O-level examinations set a new record, with 84.8 per cent of the cohort attaining five or more passes. This is up from 83.4 per cent in 2017 and 84.3 in 2016, which was... » READ MORE

2. Woman falls off bicycle after bus gets too close to her along Choa Chu Kang Road

Photo: Stomp

Stomp contributor Johnson Ang's wife was left injured after falling off her bicycle on Saturday morning (Jan 12) -- no thanks to a bus who went too close towards her. The incident occurred along Choa Chu Kang Road... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian politician shows off homecooked Nasi Goreng Strawberry online, doesn't win any fans

Photo: Twitter/AhmadMaslan

Malaysian politician and former Umno Cabinet member Datuk Seri Ahmad Masan has stirred up controversy again, over yet another fried rice dish... » READ MORE

4. An egg has broken Kylie Jenner's record for Instagram's most-liked photo

Photo: Instagram/world_record_egg & kyliejenner

An egg has successfully dethroned Kylie Jenner as the record holder of the most-liked photo on Instagram. An account with the handle, world_record_egg, posted a single photo of a standing egg on Jan 5, with the caption... » READ MORE

More about

celebrities cyclist Accidents road safety malaysia daily roundup
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement