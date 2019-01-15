Daily roundup: O-level students set new pass record - and other top stories today

Hai Sing Catholic School students reacting as they collect their O Level results in the school hall on Jan 14, 2019.

1. O-level students set new pass record in 2018

Students who sat last year's O-level examinations set a new record, with 84.8 per cent of the cohort attaining five or more passes. This is up from 83.4 per cent in 2017 and 84.3 in 2016, which was... » READ MORE

2. Woman falls off bicycle after bus gets too close to her along Choa Chu Kang Road

Photo: Stomp

Stomp contributor Johnson Ang's wife was left injured after falling off her bicycle on Saturday morning (Jan 12) -- no thanks to a bus who went too close towards her. The incident occurred along Choa Chu Kang Road... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian politician shows off homecooked Nasi Goreng Strawberry online, doesn't win any fans

Photo: Twitter/AhmadMaslan

Malaysian politician and former Umno Cabinet member Datuk Seri Ahmad Masan has stirred up controversy again, over yet another fried rice dish... » READ MORE

4. An egg has broken Kylie Jenner's record for Instagram's most-liked photo

Photo: Instagram/world_record_egg & kyliejenner

An egg has successfully dethroned Kylie Jenner as the record holder of the most-liked photo on Instagram. An account with the handle, world_record_egg, posted a single photo of a standing egg on Jan 5, with the caption... » READ MORE