Daily roundup: Owner of unusual koi tank to appeal to keep it - and other top stories today
Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng posing with neighbours and children from nearby childcare centres on Jan 16, 2019.
PHOTO: Facebook/Baey Yam Keng
AsiaOne
Jan 17, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Owner of unusual koi tank to appeal to keep it, will try to address HDB's concerns: Baey Yam Keng

There might be hope yet that an unusual koi tank built on the doorsteps of a Housing Board flat could be retained, with the owner now... » READ MORE

2. 'Pig' British tourists to be deported from New Zealand after theft, littering, not paying for food

The family have been involved in a string of incidents in and around Auckland and Hamilton,
including accusations of littering, assault, not paying for restaurant meals and intimidating behaviour.Photo: Facebook/KristaCurnow

Members of a British family have been branded "worse than pigs" and face deportation from New Zealand after a spree of... » READ MORE

3. Salary not the biggest driver of job satisfaction for Singapore workers: Survey

Just under half of the Singaporeans surveyed were satisfied with their current job,
said the report by Qualtrics on Jan 16, 2019.Photo: The Straits Times

The findings also showed that while Singapore workers had the lowest levels of job satisfaction compared to the other countries, they had the lowest levels of... » READ MORE

4. Spanish rescuers find hair of missing toddler in well

Jose Rosello (left), father of Julen who fell down a well, cries as rescue efforts continue to find the boy in Totalan in southern Spain on January 16, 2019.Photo: AFP

Rescuers racing to save a two-year-old boy who fell down a well in southern Spain have found... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup HDB Tourist attractions Flexible work arrangements
