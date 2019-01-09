Daily roundup: SMU student arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty on campus - and other top stories today

Jan 09, 2019

1. SMU student arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty on campus

A student from Singapore Management University (SMU) was arrested on campus after he allegedly molested a sleeping woman. The business student is alleged to have used criminal force on the woman in the early hours of yesterday... » READ MORE

2. 'You dirty pig': Public not charmed by Chinatown's Chinese New Year decor

Photo: Shin Min Daily News

Some Singaporeans have not been charmed by the pig-shaped lanterns perched at a busy intersection in Chinatown. With bleary eyes and dusty skin folds, they're looking a little too realistic, leading people to call them 'dirty pigs'... » READ MORE

3. Former Tourism Malaysia top official arrested

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

A former top official of Tourism Malaysia has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over funds from the agency involving millions of ringgit. A 32-year-old chief executive officer (CEO) of a Sdn Bhd company was also arrested to assist investigations... » READ MORE

4. Running Man teases epic new episode addressing Lee Kwangsoo-Lee Sunbin relationship

Photos: Instagram

Popular Korean variety show Running Man has gone back to filming since member Lee Kwang Soo confirmed last month that he's dating 24-year-old actress Lee Sun Bin. Producer Lee Hwan Jin shared a quick snap of the cast with fans on Instagram and wrote: "This week's episode is going to be wild".... » READ MORE

 

