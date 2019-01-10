Daily roundup: We spent over $100 at the world's first Pusheen cafe - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. We spent over $100 at the world's first Pusheen cafe - here are the dishes worth ordering​

Local themed-cafe specialist Kumoya has done it again, and now one of the world's most famous cartoon cats has a restaurant at 8 Jalan Klapa... » READ MORE

2. $1 Toa Payoh nasi lemak almost closed for good, but you can relax now



Photo: Berita Harian

In a world where the humble nasi lemak can sell for over $10, it is both life-affirming and faith-restoring that a makcik is still hawking the dish at a tenth of that figure... » READ MORE

3. Ilo Ilo director Anthony Chen triggers minor bomb scare at Changi Airport​



Photo: Instagram/Anthony Chen

The acclaimed Singaporean film-maker absent-mindedly left a bag unattended at Changi Airport's arrival hall for a few hours... » READ MORE

4. World's richest man Jeff Bezos to divorce after 25 years of marriage​



Photo: Reuters

Amazon.com founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, 54, has a fortune that has soared as high as US$160 billion (S$216 billion) thanks to his stake in Amazon, which again became Wall Street's most valuable company this week, surpassing Microsoft.... » READ MORE