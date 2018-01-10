David Beckham is launching a grooming line

Everyone has been into skincare lately, even men.

David Beckham is stepping in to help all the lads out by launching his own grooming line with L'Oreal called House 99.

"I created House 99 to give the inspiration as well as the right products to experiment and feel completely at home doing so," he shares.

According to Elle, 99 is a special number for David because "it represents the year Beckham married Victoria, had his son Brooklyn, and won the Treble-a phrase used in football when a team wins three championships in a single season or calendar year-with Manchester United."

House 99 is going to release a 13-piece collection which includes shaving creams, beard oils, and moisturizers.

What does grooming mean to David?

"For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel. It's about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look."

We couldn't agree more.

Will the men in your life cop these products?