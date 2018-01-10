David Beckham is launching a grooming line

David Beckham is launching a grooming line
PHOTO: Instagram/David Beckham
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Jan 10, 2018

Everyone has been into skincare lately, even men.

David Beckham is stepping in to help all the lads out by launching his own grooming line with L'Oreal called House 99.

"I created House 99 to give the inspiration as well as the right products to experiment and feel completely at home doing so," he shares.

According to Elle, 99 is a special number for David because "it represents the year Beckham married Victoria, had his son Brooklyn, and won the Treble-a phrase used in football when a team wins three championships in a single season or calendar year-with Manchester United."

Join the @house99 community. #House99 #HomeToYourNextLook

Join the @house99 community. #House99 #HomeToYourNextLook

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

House 99 is going to release a 13-piece collection which includes shaving creams, beard oils, and moisturizers.

What does grooming mean to David?

"For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel. It's about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look."

I’m excited to introduce my grooming brand @House99. Welcome to the House. #House99 #HomeToYourNextLook

We couldn't agree more.

Will the men in your life cop these products?

More about

david beckham Beauty
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement