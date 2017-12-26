From David Dao to a $240,000 meal: These are the top 10 trending stories of 2017

It's been an eventful 2017 - at least for the wild, wild world of the internet.

While big events such as Donald Trump being elected as US President and North Korea firing its first intercontinental ballistic missile dominated headlines this year, the internet was mostly sharing stories that had nothing to do with global events - think 'half-human' lamb and $240,000 meals.

We've rounded up the top 10 stories that went viral this year - and some of them are pretty shocking.

1. Surgeons save constipated man's life by removing 13kg of faeces

Photo: Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital

Surgeons in China saved the life of a young man whose abdomen was so distended, it looked like it was about to burst anytime.

Chinese media reported the 22-year-old patient named Zhou Hai was suffering from severe abdominal pain and was struggling to breathe when he visited a hospital in Shanghai last week.

2. Doctor, 35, dies from overwork after covering colleagues' shifts

on Twitter Seorang dokter spesialis anestesi hrs meregang nyawa karena jaga 4 hari berturut2 di 3 RS utk memberi kesempatan seniornya berlebaran. #RIP pic.twitter.com/xachB4jJ4U — dokterMade (@blogdokter) June 27, 2017

An Indonesian doctor reportedly died from overwork on June 26, after being on shift for several days without a break during the busy Hari Raya period.

According to Malaysia's Sinchew website, the doctor in a Jakarta hospital had volunteered to cover his colleagues' shifts during the festive period.

3. New video shows United passenger was anything but 'belligerent'

Screengrab: Twitter

United Airlines passenger Dr David Dao suffered a broken nose and teeth when he was dragged off a plane in April. Video footage of Dr Dao being dragged from the flight caused a massive PR problem for the airlines.

4. 67-year-old man dies from heart attack after catching prized Pokemon 'Lapras' at MBS

Photo: Stomp

In a cruel twist of fate, a 67-year-old retiree suffered a fatal heart attack moments after catching a rare monster, 'Lapras' on Feb 26, 5.30pm at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), near an entrance to Bayfront MRT Station.

5. 'Half-human' lamb in South Africa terrifies both locals and the internet

Photo: Daily Mail

Residents and farmers of Lady Frere in Eastern Province, South Africa have been living in fear since a sheep gave birth to a 'half-human, half-sheep' offspring in June.

Although verified to be 100 per cent lamb, it looks eerily similar to a human baby and has many recognisable human features.

6. People have been boiling their underwear in hotel kettles and it's super gross

Photo: Pixabay

It should be stating the obvious that kettles are not made to boil anything other than water. And especially not one's underwear.

However, it has recently been brought to the internet's attention that boiling soiled undergarments in kettles to clean them is actually a thing.

7. Video shows Chinese daredevil performing last stunt which claims his life

A video shot by a 26-year-old man in China just before he plunged to his death in a daredevil stunt gone wrong has been leaked online in December.

The nearly four-minute clip showed the man, known as Yong Ning on social media, practising his stunt - lowering himself over the edge of a building with his hands. He does it once, but things go awry on his second try.

He does a few pull-ups, but appears to have difficulty climbing back up. He struggles and hangs on for almost 20 seconds before he loses his grip and falls.

8. Were you fooled? Video showing '$240,000 reunion meal' turns out to be fake

on Facebook UPDATE : According to verification from Asiaone and some of our fans, this video is NOT the $240k dinner. We would like... Posted by Kuanyewism on Tuesday, 7 February 2017

A video which surfaced on social media early this year purportedly shows a family feasting on the infamous $240,000 reunion meal at Feng Shui Inn restaurant at Resorts World Sentosa.

At first glance, the video has all the trappings of an opulent dinner that fits a $240,000 bill: A private room, a massive table, a wide lazy susan surrounding a huge steamer containing Chinese delicacies and seafood.

Except that the video is not related to Singapore's priciest meal - the latest of such deceptive news flooding the Facebook timelines of unsuspecting netizens, this time leeching on the buzz created by a photo of the $240,000 Feng Shui Inn receipt.

9. Hidden camera at Airbnb house in Japan catches Korean couple off guard

Photo: The Korea Herald/Asia News Network

A Korean couple travelling in Japan found a hidden camera disguised as a fire detector in a house rented through Airbnb.

The couple, according to a post they uploaded to an online community, said they spotted a green light coming from a fire detector in a corner of the room as they were readying themselves for bed.

The detector appeared to have a tiny camera lens pointing directly toward the bed.

The couple talked about what would happen if the detector were actually a hidden camera. Things went downhill from there.

10. This reunion meal costs $240,000 - as much as a 3-room HDB flat

Photos: The New Paper and Facebook

According to Shin Min Daily News, a photograph of a staggering $240,000 bill went viral after the occasion on Jan 27. The Chinese daily reported that not much is known about the diners, except that they are believed to be a group of 20 who ate at the Cantonese restaurant on the eve of Chinese New Year.

Photo: Facebook

Dishes they ordered included one geoduck clam, which cost over $1,000, and 15 "special" dishes which racked up $55,320.

The Chinese daily reported that the special dishes are off-the-menu requests made by the diner.

