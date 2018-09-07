Deaths of 2 Thai students in Seattle ruled a murder suicide

A Medical Examiner's Office in Seattle has ruled the deaths of two Thai female post graduate students who were roommates as suicide murder, reported Seattle Times on Thursday.

Both women found dead in a unit at the Malloy Apartments in Seattle's University District on Tuesday.

They were identified as Kornkamon Leenawarat, 25, and Thiti-on Chotechuangsab, 32.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that a 32-year-old woman fatally stabbed her younger roommate and then killed herself.

Kornkamol died from multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide while Thiti-on died from a stab wound to the chest and her death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner. Both died on Saturday.

The university was asked to perform a wellness check on Kornkamol on Saturday afternoon, and the family filed a missing-person report with the Seattle Police Department on Sunday after no one had heard from her for two or three days.

One of Kornkamol's family members who asked not to be identified to protect his privacy told the Times that both women met while attending Boston University and roomed together since Kornkamol began working on her second master's degree at the University of Washington in March.

The Times reported that University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce confirmed Thursday that both women were master's students attending the university's law school. "This is a heartbreaking loss for their families, friends and our entire community. I offer condolences on behalf of our University to everyone who is grieving as a result of this tragedy," Cauce wrote in an online post.

"The Seattle Police Department has made clear that this was an incident between these individuals and that there is no risk to the broader community." On Tuesday, Seattle police responded to an apartment in the eight-story building at 4337 15th Ave. N.E. after the building manager conducted a welfare check and found a severely injured woman, police said at the time. When officers arrived, they found two women dead inside the apartment.

Kornkamol's relative and his wife who live in the US will be travelling to Seattle on Friday to collect her possessions and arrange for her remains to be returned to Thailand.