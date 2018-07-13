Dictionary.com joins controversy over 'self-made billionaire' Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala on May 7 in New York.
PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Jul 13, 2018

Many people have taken issue with Forbes' latest magazine cover, featuring 20-year-old Kylie Jenner and dubbing her the "youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female".

Dictionary.com was no exception.

"Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided," Dictionary.com tweeted in response to the story, adding, "Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman."

Others also took to Twitter to disagree with Forbes' claim of Jenner as "self-made".

"Calling Kylie Jenner self-made without acknowledging anywhere the incredible headstart she had is what allows people to turn around and look at poor people and ask them why they haven't become billionaires yet," wrote Twitter user Lola Adewuya. "Her story is not inspiring or motivating for anyone."

Nevertheless, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took to social media to congratulate her.

"My beauty on the cover of Forbes Magazine!!" wrote mother Kris Jenner on Instagram. "I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion and precision. As a mother, it brings me immense joy to watch you continue to make your @kyliecosmetics dreams a reality!!"

