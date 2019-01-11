Dog-inspired art gallery in New York is a must-see for animal lovers

When you're feeling down and looking for something to brighten your day, you may want to consider visiting this museum filled with portraits of these endearing four-legged, furry creatures.

Because on February 8, 2019, the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog will reopen its doors to exhibit one of the world's largest collections of dog-centric arts. This includes the masterpiece of well-known artists like Edwin Landseer, Maud Earl, Arthur Wardle, and many more.

Photo: Instagram/museumofthedog

Photo: Instagram/museumofthedog

Located in the Kalikow Building in midtown Manhattan, the museum is built with two floors and a "double-height atrium space at the stairs." It also features unique dog-related books, paintings, sculptures, and memorabilia.

Photo: Instagram/museumofthedog

Photo: Instagram/museumofthedog

Photo: Instagram/museumofthedog

Combined with digital elements, visitors may experience using "Find Your Match", an interactive kiosk that takes you a photo and determines which AKC-registered dog breed that your look corresponds.

In addition to that, if you want to be more informed about your furry friend, you can use the "Meet the Breeds" touchscreen table that shows each of the dog breeds' features, characteristics, and history.

The gallery will also exhibit rare porcelains, bronze dog statues, and mythological renditions of dogs.

Photo: Instagram/museumofthedog

Photo: Instagram/museumofthedog

It's time for art loves to take a trip to this kind of place and discover dog-tastic works of art!