SOCHI - Dozens of base-jumping enthusiasts from different countries took part in an annual base-jumping festival in Sochi, Russia on Saturday (Oct 13).

Daredevils leapt off a 207m-high bridge, taking in stunning views of the mountains surrounding the city.

This is the fourth time the festival has been held in Sochi.

Base-jumping is a popular activity in which parachutists jump from tall buildings, bridges and cliffs.