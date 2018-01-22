Dublin hotel bans all bloggers, influencers: 'The sense of entitlement is just too strong'

Paul Stenson, owner of the Charleville Lodge Hotel and The White Moose Cafe in Dublin, Ireland, has decided to ban all bloggers from his business.

The decision was made following a social media dispute over a blogger who asked him for a free stay.

On Jan. 16, Stenson shared a screenshot of an email on The White Moose Cafe's Facebook page, saying he received an email from a social media influencer who asked for a free five-night stay in return for a YouTube video and Instagram posts.

on Facebook Dear Social Influencer (I know your name but apparently it’s not important to use names), Thank you for your email... Posted by The White Moose Café on Tuesday, 16 January 2018

He asked how he could afford to pay the staff if he gave the influencer free accommodation.

Following the Facebook post, 22-year-old Elle Darby then posted a video on YouTube titled I was exposed (SO embarrassing), accusing Stenson of sharing her email.

In response, Stenson shared on Facebook on Jan. 17 that he is now banning bloggers from his businesses.

"The sense of entitlement is just too strong in the blogging community and the nastiness, hissy fits and general hate displayed after one of your members was not granted her request for a freebie is giving your whole industry a bad name," posted Stenson.

on Facebook **ALL BLOGGERS BANNED FROM OUR BUSINESS** Following the backlash received after asking an unidentified blogger to pay... Posted by The White Moose Café on Wednesday, 17 January 2018

Meanwhile, Darby told Newsbeat that the backlash has exposed her to a "tidal wave of hate," stating that her original email was "a very normal thing to send if you work as a social media influencer."