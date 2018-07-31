Durex to recall some condoms in UK, Ireland over burst concerns

Durex to recall some condoms in UK, Ireland over burst concerns
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Jul 31, 2018

LONDON - Durex, owned by Reckitt Benckiser, has recalled some batches of its "Real Feel"and "Latex Free" condoms in the United Kingdom and Ireland due to concerns they may burst.

"Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market in UK & Ireland do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product," Durex said in a statement.

Durex said only a limited number of batches were affected and that customers would be offered a full refund.

"Anyone using affected batches are advised to stop use over concerns they do not meet safety standards," the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement.

"There is a risk that the condom might tear or leak reducing its protection from sexually-transmitted diseases and pregnancy."

More about

Reproductive health
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement