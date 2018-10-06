Durian finds its place in Sweden's Disgusting Museum

Durian finds its place in Sweden's Disgusting Museum
PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Star/Asia News Network
Oct 06, 2018

The durian has found a special place in Sweden – on display in the Disgusting Museum, that exhibits nauseating and disgusting food from around the world, reported Kosmo!

The first-of-its-kind museum is located in Malmo and will be opened at the end of the month.

Among other foods on display are surstomming – a canned pungent raw sea fish from Sweden, casu marzu – cheese with maggots from Sardinia Island and also cuy which is a grilled guinea pig from Peru.

The museum also features stinky tofu from China and Hakari or fermented shark from Iceland.

The museum’s Dr Samuel West said that he wanted to make this premise a new, fun and interactive attraction.

“You can smell, taste and in some cases, touch the food that is exhibited,” he said, saying that he would have to bear the cost of replacing the food every day.

 

More about

durians
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement