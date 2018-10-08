FallingStars2018: Stars are - literally - falling for this social media challenge

More than 20,000 posts tagged '#fallingstars2018' have appeared on Instagram, marking the latest trend on social media.

Social media users these days may see a lot of posts with the hashtag #fallingstars2018, showing people (or pets, dolls) lying on the ground as if they had just fallen from cars, motorbikes, the stairs, a private jet, or straight from the sky.

The hashtag - and what it wants you to do - is the latest social media hype following the kiki challenge.

At the time of writing, more than 20,000 posts tagged #fallingstars2018 have appeared on Instagram.

Among the top posts is one of Indonesian actor and model Richo Kyle taking a photo of his girlfriend, Jessica Iskandar, falling from a Lamborghini Huracan.

Other Indonesian celebrities also took part in this challenge, including TV personality Olla Ramlan and presenter Ayu Dewi.

According to kompas.com, the falling star concept has previously been used by Italian photographer Sandro Giordano.

In fact, Sandro held an exhibition titled _IN EXTREMIS (bodies with no regret) earlier this year at Interface HUB/Art in Milan, Italy.

Aside from showcasing photographs of people who seem to have fallen, Sandro also created a photo of a woman who looks as if she's running into a glass door.