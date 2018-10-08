#FallingStars2018: Stars are - literally - falling for this social media challenge

#FallingStars2018: Stars are - literally - falling for this social media challenge
More than 20,000 posts tagged '#fallingstars2018' have appeared on Instagram, marking the latest trend on social media.
PHOTO: Instagram/kuppadeli and privatejetdaily
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Oct 08, 2018

Social media users these days may see a lot of posts with the hashtag #fallingstars2018, showing people (or pets, dolls) lying on the ground as if they had just fallen from cars, motorbikes, the stairs, a private jet, or straight from the sky.

The hashtag - and what it wants you to do - is the latest social media hype following the kiki challenge.

At the time of writing, more than 20,000 posts tagged #fallingstars2018 have appeared on Instagram.

Among the top posts is one of Indonesian actor and model Richo Kyle taking a photo of his girlfriend, Jessica Iskandar, falling from a Lamborghini Huracan.

getting the shot be like.......Jepret, Jepret 📷😆 #fallingstarschallenge #fallingstars2018 #fallingstarsjedar

Other Indonesian celebrities also took part in this challenge, including TV personality Olla Ramlan and presenter Ayu Dewi.

Kalo soal tantangan sih jangan pernah coba coba yaah.... Nah, aku tipikal yang hajar dan ayo ayo aja... tapi mungkin orang liat aku terlalu feminim banget ya... dikira gak ada nyali buat “aneh2”... Photo ini sih harusnyaa tengkurep yaaa??? Tapi is ok....

Jikalau ini adalah ftv, pastilah judulnya: “Balada ibu bebenah mainan anak” karrnaaa yaa bginilah hari-hari jadi buibu dengan pemandangan mainan di stiap sudut . Kalo versii #FallingStarsChallenge @lunamaya @iwetramadhan @edrictjandra @melaney_ricardo b

According to kompas.com, the falling star concept has previously been used by Italian photographer Sandro Giordano.

NEW EXHIBITION!!! . 08.02.2018 > 08.04.2018 . At @interfacehubart in Milano . Opening show on Thursday, February 8th from 18:30 + LIVE photographic performance by Remmidemmi + acoustic LIVE performance by talented singer @mariannemirage + Installazioni so

In fact, Sandro held an exhibition titled _IN EXTREMIS (bodies with no regret) earlier this year at Interface HUB/Art in Milan, Italy.

Aside from showcasing photographs of people who seem to have fallen, Sandro also created a photo of a woman who looks as if she's running into a glass door.

Some naked photos pop up from the folder. Will she get carried away by the beautiful printer behind the glass? - - - Recently employed by @__remmidemmi at Interface HUB (2018) Model: @heididibi Available on @artsy #interfacehubart #art #artoninstagram #

