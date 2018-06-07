Father kills son outside school in South Africa gun tragedy

JOHANNESBURG - In a freak accident, a man shot dead his 14-year-old son outside his school in South Africa where he had been waiting to collect him after classes, police said on Wednesday (June 6).

Police have arrested the father, 50, who is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The man had dropped off his son for evening classes on Tuesday and decided to wait for him outside the high school south of Johannesburg.

He sat in his car, locked the doors and waited inside the vehicle, but then fell asleep.

When the son returned, he knocked on the passenger window to alert his father that he was back.

"The father who was asleep in the car with his firearm on him, got scared by the knocking of his son, he pulled out his firearm and shot towards the direction of the person who was knocking," police spokesman Mpande Khoza said in a statement.

"He then realised that it was his son after he had fired the shot," he said, adding the boy died as he was being taken to hospital.

on Twitter [VIDEO] Teen boy shot dead, allegedly by his father. Police say the father took his son to an extra night class at an Ennerdale high school. It’s understood that after the lesson the son found his father asleep & knocked on the car door, which startled the man and he opened fire. pic.twitter.com/XVH01xjTyG — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) June 6, 2018

on Twitter A thousand words won't bring you back😭💔

Neither will a thousand tears😢

It's hard to believe that you gone and that I'll never see you again

May your soul rest in peace#RIP_Luyanda💔 #EnnerdaleSchoolMurder pic.twitter.com/ErgjlFddsI — P O P S☇☔ (@_THEMBAKAHLE_xo) June 6, 2018

on Twitter This could have happened to anyone, I cannot imagine how the father is feeling... you cannot raise a son for 14 years only to kill him.😑 #EnnerdaleSchoolMurder — Morena (@Morena_wabona) June 6, 2018

The school had to postpone exams that were due to take place on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Ennerdale, a gang-infested township south of Johannesburg.

Violent crime is notoriously common in South Africa, with armed robbery, rape, carjacking and muggings among the biggest threats.