FBI agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip
PHOTO: Twitter/Ryan Haarer
AFP
Jun 04, 2018

LOS ANGELES - Police are investigating an off-duty FBI agent's apparently accidental shooting of a man when the agent did a backflip at a Colorado night club, local media reported Sunday (Jun 3).

A video obtained by local television stations shows the lanky male agent - a crowd off to his side - putting in some energetic dance moves before executing his backflip.

Unfortunately, the move was less of a crowd-pleaser than intended when his gun fell out of his trousers. The agent couldn't catch it in time before it went off and shot a man in the lower leg.

The shooting victim was recovering in hospital from non-life-threatening injuries, the local ABC television affiliate said.

The agent was taken to police headquarters and then released to an FBI supervisor.

