Ferrari plans an electric supercar that would compete with Tesla

Ferrari plans an electric supercar that would compete with Tesla
Ferrari 458 Italia
PHOTO: Ferrari Spa
Robert Ferris
CNBC
Jan 17, 2018

Ferrari plans to make a high-end electric car, said CEO Sergio Marchionne on Tuesday.

The auto executive, who also heads Fiat-Chrysler, told reporters at the North American International Auto Show that whatever Tesla has done with high-end electrics can be done by others in the industry.

The plan would be a significant change of direction for Marchionne and Ferrari. While the Italian carmaker equips some cars with hybrid technology, Marchionne once called the idea of a completely electric Ferrari "almost an obscene concept."

Some Ferrari fans would agree. An all-electric Ferrari, without a brash-sounding internal combustion engine the cars are known for, would be about as appealing as a "3-D printed soy donut," said one owner. That means to some purists, such a car might look like a Ferrari, but would not really be one.

But Tesla's high-performance P100D versions of is Model S and Model X cars deliver eye-popping performance and generate buzz among customers. Furthermore, in November, Tesla unveiled a second-generation Roadster the company said will go zero to 60 miles per hour in a record 1.9 seconds.

This article was first published on CNBC

More about

Electric and hybrid vehicles Ferrari
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement