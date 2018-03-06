Football: Deceased Davide Astori's club contract extended

ROME - Italian football club Fiorentina have extended the contract of their deceased captain Davide Astori, who was found dead in a team hotel room on Sunday (March 4).

The news was announced by Giovanni Malago who is president of the Italian Olympic Committee, who currently oversee Italian top flight and international football.

"Fiorentina have renewed Astori's contract. His salary will go to his family, his partner and his daughter," Malago said.

"It's a lovely gesture from the Della Valle family," Malago said of the family which run Fiorentina.

On Sunday, the club revealed the player had been on the verge of extending his contract and the only thing that had been missing was the signatures.

Italy is still reeling in shock following the sudden death on Sunday of the 31-year-old defender who played for his country 14 times.

A judicial inquiry had been launched following the death of the player, who was found dead in his hotel room in Udine, where his team was due to play Udinese on Sunday.

An autopsy into the death will be carried out on Tuesday (March 6) while his funeral will be held in Florence two days later.