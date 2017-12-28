Former army chief Constantino Chiwenga sworn in as Zimbabwe's vice-president

HARARE - Recently retired army chief Constantino Chiwenga, who led a de facto coup last month that ended Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule, was installed as Zimbabwe's vice-president in Harare on Thursday (Dec 28).

Chiwenga, whose appearance on state television on Nov 15 preceded armed soldiers taking to the streets, paving the way for Emmerson Mnangagwa to become president, is the latest in a string of military leaders to be elevated to government positions.