Former Man United star Wayne Rooney arrested for being drunk and swearing: Reports

WASHINGTON - Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month for being drunk and swearing in public and paid a US$25 (S$34) fine last Friday (Jan 4), according to multiple reports on Sunday (Jan 6).

Court records obtained by Washington ABC 7 News and The Athletic showed that Rooney was arrested in Loudon County, Virginia, on Dec 16 for cursing and intoxication, a misdemeanour for which he was released from custody on his own recognizance before paying the fine and court costs last Friday.

Rooney was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority at Dulles International Airport, which is located in the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington.

The former England captain apparently was at the airport after a trip back from Saudi Arabia. He had posted a photo of himself on Dec 14 at an event in Riyadh.

"We are aware of news reports indicating that Wayne Rooney was arrested in December," DC United said in a statement issued to US media outlets, including the Washington Post.

"We understand the media's interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that DC United will handle internally."

Rooney is serving a two-year British drink driving ban stemming from a September 2017 arrest in England.

The 33-year-old forward came to the United States capital last July, signing with DC United and taking the last-place Major League Football club into the playoffs in his first half-season with the squad.

Rooney was the centerpiece of United's marketing campaign as the team opened a new stadium. The English star said upon his arrival that he looked forward to the challenge and enjoyed the relative anonymity afforded by suburban life in America.

His contract, which according to the MLS Payers Association pays him a salary of some US$2.8 million plus revenue from bonuses and sponsorship, runs through the 2020 season.

United open the 2019 MLS season on March 3 against Atlanta United. Pre-season training camp opens in two weeks.