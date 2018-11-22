French 9-year-old beaten to death 'for not doing homework'

French 9-year-old beaten to death 'for not doing homework'
PHOTO: Pixabay
AFP
Nov 22, 2018

MULHOUSE, France - Four relatives of a nine-year-old boy who was apparently beaten to death in eastern France were arrested on Wednesday (Nov 21) over suspicions he was killed for refusing do his homework, prosecutors said.

The boy's mother, 20-year-old sister, 19-year-old brother, and the brother's girlfriend were taken into custody over his death at his home in the city of Mulhouse on Sept 17.

His mother was not at home at the time but was arrested for questioning.

The circumstances of his death are still unclear but prosecutors believe he was badly beaten for refusing to do his homework.

An autopsy showed the beating as the probable cause of death.

The boy's sister, brother and the brother's girlfriend called emergency services, but paramedics were unable to revive him.

More about

FRANCE child abuse
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement