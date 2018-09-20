German triathlete banned from Japanese buffet restaurant after gobbling up 100 plates of sushi

German triathlete Jaroslav Bobrowski follows a special diet where he fasts for 20 hours at a stretch before eating till he is full.

A German triathlete has been banned from dining at a sushi buffet restaurant in the south-eastern city of Landshut, after he gobbled up 100 plates of food.

Mr Jaroslav Bobrowski, 30, follows a special diet where he fasts for 20 hours at a stretch before eating till he is full, reported German news website The Local last Friday (Sept 14).

Mr Bobrowski, who is a former bodybuilder and Iron Man competitor, paid €15.90 (S$25.40) for his buffet meal at the Running Sushi restaurant.

That evening, he ate nearly 100 plates of sushi, alarming the chef and restaurant owner.

"He eats for five people. That is not normal," the restaurant owner told Germany's Passauer Neue Presse.

Mr Bobrowski, who works as a software engineer, told The Local that he wanted to tip the waiter but his offer was not accepted.

The owner then personally told Mr Bobrowski that he was no longer allowed to eat at the restaurant because he was "eating too much".

"I'm banned from now on because I'm eating too much," Mr Bobrowski told The Local. "I was stunned."

He has reportedly found a new sushi eatery to satisfy his appetite.

He plans to visit China City, about 10 minutes away from Running Sushi, instead.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.