Grieving killer whale carries dead calf for over 2 weeks

It's been over two weeks, but one grieving mother hasn't come to terms with her newborn's death.

Killer whale Tahlequah was first spotted carrying her daughter's body on her back near Vancouver Island on July 24.

The calf was believed to have died of malnutrition shortly after her birth.

"We've seen mother killer whales carry dead babies briefly, for parts of a day. We saw one a few years back for a couple days. But this sets a record," Centre for Whale Research senior scientist Ken Balcomb told the BBC.

on Facebook J50/Scarlet Update: Determined teams from Fisheries and Oceans Canada spotted Jpod again today (8/8), this time in U.S.... Posted by NOAA Fisheries West Coast on Wednesday, 8 August 2018

Tahlequah is part of the Southern Resident population which the NOAA Fisheries says is critically endangered.

According to the National Geographic, female orcas give birth every three to 10 years after a 17-month pregnancy.

The pod's pregnancies haven't produced a viable offspring over the past three years, said the research centre.

This is likely due to a sharp decline in the killer whales' main food source - the Chinook salmon - as well as contamination of the waters that they live in.

Meanwhile, marine biologists are closely monitoring the condition of Scarlet, an ailing three-year-old orca from the same pod.

on Facebook J50 Update: Response teams continued their search for the J pod of Southern Resident killer whales on Monday (8/6)... Posted by NOAA Fisheries West Coast on Monday, 6 August 2018

