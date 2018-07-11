Groom in Turkey beat up by wedding photographer for marrying child bride

A wedding photographer in Turkey is receiving praise from around the globe for admitting to beating up a groom about to marry a 15-year-old girl.

Onur Albayrak was hired to capture the wedding on Thursday, when he noticed that the bride did not look of age. When the groom admitted that she was 15, Albayrak refused to continue and attempted to stop the wedding.

"The groom had come to my studio some two weeks ago and was alone," Albayrak told the Daily News. "I saw the bride for the first time at the wedding. She's a child, and I felt her fear, because she was trembling."

The groom argued that Albayrak was bound by contract to work for the wedding, and the argument quickly became physical. According to local reports, the groom attacked Albayrak as he attempted to leave, and in defence, Albayrak broke the groom's nose.

Albayrak confirmed the reports in a post on Facebook, which has since attracted thousands of likes and shares.

"I wish this had never happened, but it did," Albayrak wrote. "And if you were to ask me if I'd do the same thing again, I'd say 'yes.' Child brides are [victims] of child abuse, and no power on earth can make me photograph a child in a wedding gown."

While the minimum legal age for marriage in Turkey is 18 for all citizens, child marriage is still widespread, despite being punishable by imprisonment.