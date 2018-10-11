This has been the greatest revolution ever to take place in our country: Trump

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Oct 11, 2018

WASHINGTON DC, US - US President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail in Erie, Pennsylvania on Wednesday (Oct 10), telling voters ahead of the midterms, "this has been the greatest revolution ever to take place in our country".

Opinion polls show Democratic voters are more enthusiastic about voting in the congressional elections, but Republicans have narrowed the gap in recent weeks and are using the Brett Kavanaugh battle to try to get their voters excited about turning out.

The party that holds the White House typically loses seats in midterm congressional elections.

Many analysts predict Democrats will be able to take control of the House of Representatives, but it is far from clear if they can also capture the Senate.

DONALD TRUMP US politics
