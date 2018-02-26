Here's how much Olympic athletes earn in 12 different countries

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang came to a close on Sunday.

Over the past two weeks, hundreds of medals have been awarded to athletes from all over the world. Some of the winners are also bringing home a cash bonus.

The International Olympic Committee doesn't give prize money, but many countries reward their medalists with a bonus. US Olympians, for example, earned US$37,500 for each gold medal won this year, US$22,500 for each silver and US$15,000 for each bronze. In team sports, each team member splits the pot evenly.

Other countries, but not all, offer a "medal bonus." In Singapore, gold medalists take home US$1 million. Silver medalists earn a cool US$500,000 and bronze medalists get US$250,000. In the 2018 Games, there was just one athlete from Singapore who could capitalise on the big bonus.

Winners also bring home the actual medal, too.

This year's gold medal weighs 586 grams and has a "podium value" of about US$570, Forbes estimates based on the price of gold and silver. While it's called the gold medal, it's technically a silver medal plated with gold; only six grams of the medal is made of gold. If it were made entirely of gold, its value would be about US$25,000.

The silver medal weighs 580 grams and has a podium value of about US$313.

While you can put a price tag on the medals, the prestige that comes with competing for your country on the Olympic stage is priceless.

