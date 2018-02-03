How Meghan Markle wants to thank her family at the wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective during a visit at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, south Wales on January 18.

Meghan Markle has a lot of things planned for the wedding already and many of them break tradition. A new detail that has been revealed, however, doesn't just go against royal tradition but societal tradition as well.

According to Vogue, Meghan will be preparing a speech for the reception, "She wants the chance to thank Prince Harry, the Queen, and her family in an 'affectionate' tribute."

Vogue also points out that although Meghan's father will probably walk her down the aisle, he may not say a speech.

"The feeling is, if Meghan's father doesn't speak for her, she wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them. Harry think it's a great idea."

Way to go, Meghan! You might just inspire other royal brides to break some traditions as well.