How Meghan Markle's sister reacted to the baby news may surprise you

We all know Meghan Markle and her family haven't been on the best terms, especially after her marriage to Prince Harry.

Just this month, news broke that her sister Samantha Markle was refused entry to the palace.

But it looks like that's about to change, thanks to the little miracle the Duchess of Sussex is carrying.

Meghan's older sister, Samantha, recently spoke out following the news that Meghan is expecting her first child.

She said to DailyMailTV, "It's so important that everybody put their egos aside. Meghan's done some things with my dad, but in my heart, I love her and I want her and the baby to do well. I was kind of overwhelmed with emotion [when I heard] and I just thought, I'm letting everything go. It's beautiful and I'm so excited for Harry too."

She also said that she thinks everybody "just needs to come together and realise this is really important and special for Meg, for Harry, for the child, for all of us, and we need to stop the sparring. I want things to be alright in my family and everybody has to be on the same page. I want that for the child but I want that for Meg too."

She also apologised to her sister for all the past drama and said she wants to move on from all that.

"I'm so excited, I'm so happy for you and I really, really am sorry for any of the past tension and confusion and misunderstandings and asinine things I've said when I just didn't understand what was going on and I wanted things to work out for my dad."

She also expressed how excited she is for their future baby: "But this is just a great time for you guys and Meg, I love you. Congratulations to both of you. Let's just let it all go and you two be wonderful happy parents - I'm so happy for both of you."

Awww. Their baby isn't even born yet and he/she has already made the world a better place.