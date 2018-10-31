'I actually want to rape, kill and cannibalise her': US man arrested over necrophilic, paedophilic plot

MIAMI - A Texan has been arrested after advertising online that he wanted to try necrophilia and cannibalism with a young girl.

Alexander Barter, 21, was arrested after an undercover cop posing as a father willing to offer his daughter responded to the post on the dark web, police in Florida said on Tuesday.

"It's probably the most unusual and the most disgusting case I've ever seen," Florida's Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey told a press conference.

The investigation began when a Brevard County police officer noticed a bizarre ad on the Internet.

"I'd like to try necrophilia and cannibalism and see how it feels to take a life," Barter's post read.

The officer contacted Barter and made out that he was a man willing to make his underage daughter available to him.

"I'm not into role-playing. I want to actually rape, kill and cannibalise her," Barter warned as he accepted the man's offer.

The officer travelled to Texas to meet Barter, who put up no fight as he was arrested on Oct 19.

He even thanked the police for preventing him from going ahead with the plan, because he said he could not control himself, said a statement from Sheriff Ivey's office.

Barter faces charges including criminal solicitation and conspiracy to commit capital murder. If convicted he faces life in prison.