Iconic Magnum photographer Abbas dies

Iconic Magnum photographer Abbas dies
PHOTO: AFP
AFP
Apr 26, 2018

The legendary Iranian-born photographer Abbas, who covered wars and revolutions across the world during a glittering career behind the lens, died Wednesday in Paris, his Magnum photo agency said.

Abbas, who was 74, joined Magnum in 1981 and covered conflicts and unrest in Bangladesh, Vietnam, the Middle East, Iran, Chile and Cuba as well as documenting South Africa under apartheid.

"He was a godfather for an entire generation of young photographers," Magnum president Thomas Dworzak said.

"An Iranian transplanted to Paris, he was a citizen of the world who documented without rest wars, disasters, revolutions and uprisings."

Abbas was "a great gentleman and one of the best photographers I have ever met," Jean-Francois Leroy, director of the 'Visa pour l'image' photography festival in Perpignan, southern France, wrote on Twitter.

"Abbas was a great among the greats," Reporters Without Borders president Pierre Haski said on Twitter. "His work was huge and covered so many areas."

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Magnum photographer Abbas, who passed away earlier today aged 74. . Magnum’s current president Thomas Dworzak paid tribute to the veteran photographer, who for many at the agency has been both a frien

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Magnum photographer Abbas, who passed away earlier today aged 74. . Magnum’s current president Thomas Dworzak paid tribute to the veteran photographer, who for many at the agency has been both a friend and mentor: . “He was a pillar of Magnum, a godfather for a generation of younger photojournalists. An Iranian transplanted to Paris, he was a citizen of the world he relentlessly documented; its wars, its disasters, its revolutions and upheavals, and its beliefs – all his life. It is with immense sadness that we lose him. May the gods and angels of all the world’s major religions he photographed so passionately be there for him.” . PHOTO: Abbas wearing helmet and flack-jacket while covering the war. South Vietnam. 1973 . © #Abbas/#MagnumPhotos

A post shared by Magnum Photos (@magnumphotos) on

Abbas travelled the world to learn about religion, a fascination born out of the Islamic Revolution in his home country, which he covered from 1978 to 1980, before exiling himself for 17 years.

"He is someone who had big and very committed documentary projects, and for the long term," said photography historian Clara Bouveresse, author of a reference book on Magnum.

"His book on the Iranian revolution in 1980 was a way of telling this event in detail with a sequence, a narration. He was someone for whom the way of organising images, of sequencing them, counted enormously," she said.

A mullah, sitting in a luxury car, exhibits his weapon on the day of the victory of the Revolution. #Tehran #Iran #1979 Photo by Abbas (1944 – 25 April 2018) © A. Abbas/Magnum Photos #iranianrevolution #abbas

Abbas documented Islam around the world from 1987 to 1994, publishing "Allah O Akbar: a journey in militant Islam", before focusing on Christianity, animism, Buddhism and Hinduism.

"For him, the work of the photographer did not stop at the moment when he pressed the shutter. It continued in the selection of images, the proofreading of the work and in the production of a story," added Bouveresse.

More about

photography
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement