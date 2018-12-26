Italy's Mount Etna erupts, authorities close airport

CATANIA, Italy - Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupted on Monday, sending a huge column of ash into the sky and causing the closure of Catania airport on Sicily's eastern coast.

A chain of around 130 earth tremors have rocked the volcano since around 0800 GMT (4pm Singapore time) on Monday, Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said, with the strongest posting a magnitude of 4.0.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The 3,330 meter high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island. The last major eruption was in 1992.