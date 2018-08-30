'It's not the Jedi way': Bullied US boy refuses to fight back

We all know that those who are perceived as "different" often become victims of bullying. This negative attitude towards individuality usually occurs at any age and in any environment.

Until now, bullying is still prevalent and poses a serious problem in schools. A few days ago, fifth-grader Aiden Vasquez landed in a hospital's emergency room after a bullying incident at Two Bunch Palms Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs, California.

His mother, Lizette Casanova penned an emotional Facebook post calling out the school for not protecting her child with a photo of his beaten face.

"Yes he is different, he's smarter and sweeter then [sic] most boys his age, but really!?! Now we're making hospital visits and I'm pressing charges!!," she said.

Casanova also claimed that this is the third year in a row her son has gotten bullied at the particular school and the second time Aiden has had to get medical treatment on account of the bullying.

"Last year he had to get stitches on his face from getting 'pushed,' losing his breath on the playground for getting thrown down! IM DONE POLICE INVOLVED NOW CALLING OUT PSUSD WHAT ARE THEY DOING ABOUY BULLYING!!!!!"

Aiden told the local station that the incident started because the bully took his backpack.

"Give me my backpack, give me my backpack," the boy recalled.

"I went to go get it and then - pop."

When Aiden was asked by his mom why he didn't fight back, "I told my mom, I got it from "Star Wars," that it's not the Jedi way," he told KMIR.

Because of the incident, Aiden suffered a "three inch laceration in his eyebrow, swelling of his cheek and slight blood in his eye," his mom said.

Casanova wrote in a Facebook post, "For those telling me I should tell my son to FIGHT BACK OR Hurt the kid [sic] we're not those kinds of people. I don't need to fight with fists to prove a point. My son is incredibly gifted and that's all I have to teach him to embrace he will be someone one day trust and believe! #StopBullying"

After Casanova's posts have gone viral, people continue praising Aiden and one of them is Mark Hamill, the most famous Jedi of all.

on Twitter I'm astonished by his wisdom & courage such a tender age. I may be a fictional Jedi, but this boy is the real deal. Not sure how to reach out to him, but I hope he sees this message & knows how much I admire him. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 28, 2018

