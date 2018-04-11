Japanese tourist dies on Leaning Tower of Pisa

PHOTO: Pixabay
AFP
Apr 11, 2018

ROME - A Japanese tourist died on Tuesday (Apr 10) while visiting Italy's iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa, the city's fire department said.

The 63-year-old was on the fourth floor of the tilted Tuscan monument when he fell ill and died on the spot as emergency services attempted to revive him.

The local fire department said the cause of death was still unknown.

"There is a possibility that the effort of climbing the stairs was a factor, but only the autopsy can confirm this," a spokesperson for Pisa's fire brigade told AFP.

The striking monument, which draws hoards of tourists to Pisa every year, was briefly closed to the public due to the incident, local media reported.

