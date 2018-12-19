Juncker in full health, EU says, after 'stumble' photo

The President of the EU-Parliament Antonio Tajani (L) and the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk during the EU-Africa Forum titled "Taking co-operation to the digital age" in Vienna, Austria, December 18, 2018.

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Commission dismissed suggestions on Tuesday that the head of the EU executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, was in poor health after pictures were published that appeared to show him stumbling at a reception in Vienna.

"Photos sometimes lie, as they do in this case," deputy chief spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters in answer to a question about the Commission president's health.

"The president is in full good health and in full throttle since yesterday evening," she said of the 64-year-old's presence at a meeting in the Austrian capital with African leaders.

Saying she had just spoken to him, Andreeva said: "He's all good."

She added that Juncker, as he himself has said, sometimes has pain walking as a result of serious injuries sustained in a car accident 30 years ago.