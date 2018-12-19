Juncker in full health, EU says, after 'stumble' photo

Juncker in full health, EU says, after 'stumble' photo
The President of the EU-Parliament Antonio Tajani (L) and the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk during the EU-Africa Forum titled "Taking co-operation to the digital age" in Vienna, Austria, December 18, 2018.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Dec 19, 2018

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Commission dismissed suggestions on Tuesday that the head of the EU executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, was in poor health after pictures were published that appeared to show him stumbling at a reception in Vienna.

"Photos sometimes lie, as they do in this case," deputy chief spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters in answer to a question about the Commission president's health.

"The president is in full good health and in full throttle since yesterday evening," she said of the 64-year-old's presence at a meeting in the Austrian capital with African leaders.

Saying she had just spoken to him, Andreeva said: "He's all good."

She added that Juncker, as he himself has said, sometimes has pain walking as a result of serious injuries sustained in a car accident 30 years ago.

More about

EU (European Union)
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement