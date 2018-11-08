At least 11 injured in shooting at a bar in California

WASHINGTON - A gunman wounded at least 11 people at a large, crowded country music bar and dance hall in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday night (Nov 7), the sheriff's office said.

Possibly several hundred people were in the Borderline Bar and Grill in the town of Thousand Oaks at an event for college students when the shooting erupted, Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff's office said.

He added that police were dealing with an "active situation", meaning it is not known if the attacker has been subdued.

A deputy sheriff is among the 11 people shot.

The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted: "Firefighters and first responders are arriving on scene of a report of a shooting at an establishment in @CityofTO. PD is working to secure scene. Multiple injuries reported."

on Twitter #OaksInc Active shooter in Thousand Oaks. ICP and press briefing location is being set up with law and fire at the Janss Mall parking lot. @VCFD @VCSOVentura — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

The Los Angeles Times quoted a law enforcement official as saying at least 30 shots had been fired and that there were casualties.

An unnamed witness told the newspaper that someone ran into the bar at around 11.30pm (3.30pm Thursday Singapore time) and started shooting with what looked to be a black pistol.

"He shot a lot, at least 30 times. I could still hear gunshots after everyone left," the Times quoted the man as saying.

Thousand Oaks is a quiet, upscale residential suburb in Ventura County, about 65km from downtown Los Angeles.

on Twitter #OaksInc: Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/4X3b8KMisc — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

This story is developing.