Listen: 10-year-old boy calls police for help with math homework

What would you do if you are stuck on an item in your math homework? F0r one 10-year-old boy, he thought it best to call the police.

The Fort Collins Police Services in Colorado shared on Tuesday one unlikely conversation they had with the boy, which was posted on Facebook.

The unidentified boy called authorities for “an emergency.” “I can’t figure out what 71 divided by 3,052 (sic) is,” the caller asked the police.

“What was the… how much?” the responder asked.

Posted by Fort Collins Police Services on Tuesday, 25 September 2018

The police officer did not hesitate to help the young caller with his problem, telling the boy: “I think I can help you with that.”

“I don’t know how to do that off the top of my head either at the moment,” the officer explained. But he was determined to help the boy out.

Minutes later, the officer gave the boy an answer with the help of a calculator—42.98 or 43.

Their phone conversation ended with the officer asking, “Is that all you needed?” with the boy affirming and saying his thank you.

While the boy was happy he got his answer, the conversation proved that police are ready when you need their help.