London City Airport reopens after WW2 bomb removed from Thames

London City Airport reopens after WW2 bomb removed from Thames
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Feb 13, 2018

LONDON - London's City Airport reopened and was operating as usual on Tuesday, the airport said, after a World War Two bomb which was found nearby was safely removed from the River Thames.

All flights to and from the airport were cancelled on Monday after the half-tonne ordnance was found at the nearby George V Dock in east London, and a 200-metre exclusion zone was also put in place.

"The World War Two ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police,"Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport said in a statement.

"As a result, the exclusion zone has now been lifted and the airport will be open as normal on Tuesday."

More about

World war II
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement